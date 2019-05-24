Vassalboro father formally charged with assaulting infant son

A Vassalboro man accused of assaulting his infant son has been formally charged with the crime.

23-year-old Dylan Wood was indicted Thursday by a grand jury. He was arrested in March.

Wood's 11-month-old son was living with him then the boy was taken to a hospital in January.

A Facebook page run by the baby's mother says her son remains in the hospital in Boston with serious medical issues, but he is improving.

