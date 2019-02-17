Vassalboro Ministry Association Fuel Fund Board to hold annual fundraiser

On Saturday, February 23rd at 4:30pm at the Vassalboro Methodist Church (614 Main St Vassalboro Maine), VMA will have a volunteer staffed Spaghetti supper to raise funds for residents in need of fuel assistance next winter.

Suggested donation for the supper is $7 adults, $4 children 12 years-4 years of age, and free for 3 years and under.

The Vassalboro Ministry Association (VMA) Fuel Fund Board is a non-profit committee formed in 2005 of Vassalboro community members that strives to help fellow community members of Vassalboro stay warm each winter. This group is often the only assistance community members can get to stay warm each winter, and is a neighbors helping neighbors program.

For more information visit: http://www.vassalboro.net/town_documents/2019_public_suppoer_fuel_fund.pdf