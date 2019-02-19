Variety show to raise money for central Maine children's center

Proceeds from a variety show this weekend will help support a children's center in Waterville that's in danger of having to cut services.

The Children's Place Early Care and Education Center is part of the Maine Children's Home for Little Wanderers.

They're faced with a shortage in funding that could force them to reduce the number of children they serve and the number of staff they employ.

On Saturday at the Messalonskee Performing Arts Center in Oakland, local performers will gather to raise money to support them.

The event starts at 7pm.

Tickets for the event are $10 and are available online at thechildrensplacefundraiser.eventbrite.com or by calling (207) 873-4253. There will also be tickets available to purchase at the door.