Vandalized headstone of fallen war hero cleaned, family still looking for answers

We have an update on what police are calling an act of vandalism in Lincoln regarding a late war hero.

We showed you Wednesday the damage done at the gravesite of Medal of Honor recipient Gary Gordon.

Within the last two weeks the master sergeant's headstone was damaged with spray paint.

His sister Robin Gordon says Maine Gravesite Maintenance was able to clean the gravestone Thursday.

She says she had happy tears after seeing the results.

They are still investigating who vandalized the grave.

If anyone has information they are asked to call the Lincoln Police Department.