Van Buren man dies after setting off homemade security device

A Van Buren homeowner died Thursday night after police say he was shot by a homemade device intended to keep his home secure.

According to authorities 65-year-old Ronald Cyr called 911 from his St. Francis Road home to say he'd been shot.

Inside Cyr's home police found that the front door had been outfitted with a device designed to fire a handgun should anyone attempt to enter.

The State Police bomb squad was called when other unknown devices were also discovered.

Police say Cyr was taken to the hospital but did not survive.