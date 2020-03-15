Valley Grange in Guilford looking for volunteers to make blankets for children

Simple blankets can make a big difference for children in need of comfort.

Folks at the Valley Grange of Guilford are looking for volunteers to make those blankets.

It's in support of Project Linus, a non-profit organization that helps kids in the hospital.

The blanket-making event is Saturday, March 28 from 9:00 a.m. until noon. No sewing skills are needed.

A similar event last year resulted in dozens of blankets being made by a diverse group of volunteers. They were donated to the local hospital.

While supplies will be provided, volunteers are encouraged to bring scissors, rulers, and masking tape. Light refreshments will be served.

For additional information, contact Pat Enstrom at 564-8290 or visit the Valley Grange Website at www.valleygrange.com. Valley Grange is located at 172 Guilford Center Road, at the corner of Butter Street.

