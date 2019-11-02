Vacationland Inn and Charles Inn offer lower rates for community residents

With so many homes still without power Vacationland Inn in Brewer is doing their part to help those who need it.

After 15 hours without power, and losing part of their roof, the owner and managers of the Inn are opening their rooms with reduced rates to families still affected by the power outage.

The Charles Inn is also offering similar services.

They have games, TVs, and activities along with showers for those who don’t need a place to stay but would like to get clean.

“If they don’t need to stay, and they don’t mind staying at their home but they need to shower, we have rooms set aside that people can pay the cost of water to take a shower and get cleaned up. Our staff will make sure housekeeping goes in and gets it nice and clean for them, fresh towels, ready for the next family who just needs to get cleaned up.”

To get the reduced rate, enter the code NO POWER when booking online or in their app.

