VFW Post Commander calls attention to meaning of Memorial Day

Next Monday, we will remember and honor those who died while serving our country.

For some, Memorial Day is a mission to make sure those who sacrificed their lives for freedom are never forgotten.

Joy Hollowell takes us to the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Waterville.

"I was in FOB Marez in Iraq and I was in the Chow Hall."

Daniel Parker was with the 133rd Engineer Battalion of the Maine Army National Guard. It was four days before Christmas 2004 and the soldiers were gathered for lunch.

"It just seemed like a normal day," says Parker. "They were checking ids because that was part of their operations, and we'd go in and ger our chow. And then all of a sudden, big, loud kahboom, a lots of smoke, and people running and what not."

the attack would take the lives of Specialist Thomas Dostie of Somerville and Sgt. Lynn Poulin of Freedom. Parker remembers the last words Poulin said-

"Tell my wife I love her."

it was the first time Parker would lose his brothers in arms to battle, but it wouldn't be his last.

"No, we lost Jonesy," remembers Parker. "He passed away as soon as we came back to Fort Drum."

First Sergeant Michael Jones of Unity died from a medical issue just days after returning home from Iraq.

"It's like a brotherhood," says Parker. "You lose a family member, a brother. Once you are in the service, tha's your new family. It's a loss that you don't ever forget."

Parker served two tours in Iraq before retiring. He is now the commander of the Forest J Pare VFW Post 1285 in Waterville. He says Memorial Day became different once he put the uniform on.

"For me," says Parker, "well it gave it a different perspective."

He hopes everyone takes time to remember our fallen veterans of foreign wars on Memorial Day because they deserve at least this day.

"They should by rights," says Parker. "It's a somber remembrance of those killed in action."

VFW Post 1285 in Waterville has events planned for Memorial Day.

It will start with wreath laying ceremonies in Castonguay Square and Two Cent Bridge.

The annual Memorial Day parade begins at 10 a.m. followed by ceremonies at Veterans Memorial Park.

Afterward, the post will host lunch for parade participants.

There are 268 members of the Waterville VFW post, representing all branches of the military.