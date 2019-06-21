99th annual VFW State Convention held in Bangor

The 99th Annual Maine Veterans of Foreign Wars convention was held in Bangor Friday.

The event gives VFW members a chance to go over business, elect new officials, and share updates on veteran issues.

Every year members also honor those who gave their lives in service to our nation.

Senator Susan Collins gave members an update on veterans' issues she’s working on in Washington.

It includes a bill to strengthen national defense and support our troops.

"The Defense Authorization Bill is on the Senate floor. We'll be considering it next week. I have an amendment with Senator Doug Jones of Alabama to try to eliminate real inequity that results in lower benefits for the surviving spouse of someone who died of service related diseases or injuries. I am hoping that we can correct that inequity once and for all,” said Senator Susan Collins.

The Maine VFW was established in 1921.

Next year’s convention will be held in Lewiston.