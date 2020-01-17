VEMI lab hosts fifth annual 'Rapid Research Week'

It may be winter break at the University of Maine, but there was still plenty of learning going on this week, especially at the Virtual Environment and Multimodel Interaction Laboratory.

This week was Rapid Research Week.

It’s a collaboration between students and faculty that involves the subject of research - from idea conception to final presentation.

Students have spent the week here at Carnegie Hall working on a research question. They then design, run, analyze, and present their data.

“Just about everybody here is involved in research in some way, whether it’s designing an experiment, or developing, or just brainstorming with somebody else,” explained Theo Erikson. “This puts every single person in the lab through the whole process.”

Each group was given a research question. They then conducted their own experiment with the help of a research team.

“The research team does a good job of breaking it all up to try and make it even so that whatever our weaknesses are, whatever my weakness is, that will be carried by someone else in the group,” said grad student, Emily Blackwood.

One group used iPads to see if user interaction differs depending on how dirty technology is.

On Friday, they presented their findings to an audience.

Students say they have learned a lot about themselves throughout this process- things they will be able to take with them in their future careers.

“This definitely helped because now I know what research is about. Maybe, it’s more enjoyable to me or maybe I will find something that I enjoy more later,” said Danila Evangelista.

Staff say Rapid Research Week is all about innovation, creativity, and discovery, and they too, learn quite a bit.

“As a faculty member this is also a great benefit for me because I get to learn how to communicate better with the students,” explained Caitlin Howell, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering. “I get to work with the one on one in small teams on a daily basis and really learn how they’re thinking through these problems. That helps me be a better teacher.”

These projects may be small but they often result in future funding opportunities for the lab.

For more information on the lab visit: https://umaine.edu/vemi/.