VA hospitals release guidelines for patients and visitors among coronavirus

Veterans Affairs is doing its part to limit the spread of the coronavirus to veterans and their loved ones.

They are asking anyone who is tested for Covid-19 anywhere to communicate to the facility as well as the CDC that you receive care through the VA Healthcare System.

VA Hospitals like Togus are immediately rescheduling any non-urgent elective surgeries and procedures.

That includes non-emergency dental procedures as well.

Staff say they plan to reschedule those after May 1st.

If you have any questions you are urged to call your clinician.

The VA is also issuing guidelines for prescription refills.

The VA Pharmacy is switching to an all mail-order system.

The Outpatient Pharmacy will ONLY honor emergent prescription needs for in-person pick up.

Veterans may request refills and renewals by contacting the refill line at 623-5770 or the Pharmacy Call Center at 623-8411.

Visitor restrictions are in effect at ALL VA Maine facilities.

Visitors are not allowed in any site of care.

Outpatients should come to VA appointments alone, if possible.

The VA will initiate screenings for all who enter medical center buildings and clinics.

To stay up-to-date with any changes within the VA Healhcare system visit maine.va.gov.