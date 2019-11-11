Veterans honored at VA Maine's annual Veterans Day Celebration

About 100 people came out to the annual VA Maine's Veterans Day Celebration at Togus.

The ceremony included remarks from speakers and a traditional wreath-placing.

Participants say they're proud year-after-year to honor those who've served our nation.

"It's a time for all of us to reflect, us as VA employees, to reflect on our mission and what we're doing every day, but also have an opportunity to reflect on this with our entire community, with our entire nation," said Tracye Davis, the Medical Center Director at VA Maine.

After the ceremony, everyone got to check out the brand new Fisher House on the Togus campus where veterans' families will be able to stay.