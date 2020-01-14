Utah man locked inside 24 Hour Fitness after evening workout

A man found himself locked inside a 24 Hour Fitness in Utah after his evening workout.

A man found himself locked inside a 24 hour fitness center in Utah. (Credit: KTVX, CNN)

After making calls to friends and family about his situation, Dan Hill decided to call 911.

“I called dispatch and the guy pauses for like 10 seconds and says, ‘you’re where?" Hill said. “And I said, ‘I’m in 24 Hour Fitness and there’s an alarm system here and I don’t want to get busted for breaking and entering."

As he waited, Hill posted on Facebook about being locked inside the gym.

“I just thought it was kind of funny at the start. You know, it was kind of like Home Alone,” he said.

After spending more than an hour inside the gym, he posted a photo on Facebook with the caption saying, “Free at last! Free at last! Thanks to three nice cops, I am free at last!”

Hill says he did not know his experience would go viral and it is a funny memory he will never forget.

The gym’s manager says the company changed the hours at some locations nationwide last month.

Copyright 2020 KTVX via CNN. All rights reserved.