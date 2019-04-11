Use of DNA analysis and advanced technology provides details about remains found in ocean 19 years ago

The Medical Examiner's Office hopes a photo might help identify a man whose remains were found off Jonesport 19 years ago.

On July 24th, 2000, partially skeletonized remains were found in the ocean.

The photo is the result of advanced technology including DNA analysis.

He's thought to be of Jewish descent, 60-65 years old, 6'2" with a thin build.

He was wearing a Casio gray metal digital watch on his left wrist and had some type of dental work done on his back left molar.

Authorities say he had plaque build up in his arteries and moderate emphysema.

Officials say he was wearing a Weargaurd brand blue, long-sleeved, collared knit shirt pullover - three button front, size XL; a Chereskin brand white, v-neck t-shirt, size XL; and 2 pair of white tube socks.

If you have information regarding his identity call 624-7188.