'Urgent need' for workers to fill certain jobs

Unemployment numbers continue to rise but there is also a growing need for workers in businesses supporting the COVID-19 response.

​The state bureau of employment services is helping companies hire for what are considered ‘immediate need’ jobs.

Most of those are in healthcare, manufacturing, retail, transportation and distribution.

More than 60 jobs are listed on a state website and more are being added all the time.

“Some of the jobs are able to be filled by individuals who don't have a huge amount of background or training." says Kimberley Moore, Director of the Maine Department of Labor's Bureau of Employment Services. "We're seeing a lot of these job listings are stating in the listing that they're willing to train on the job.”

The agency has also partnered with the Maine Community College system to provide virtual training for some of the positions, too.

You can visit joblink.maine.gov for more information.