Uptown Market showcases crafts, yard sales, and antiques all in one

It was a great day in Ellsworth for the inaugural Uptown Market.

The market had a mix of food vendors, antiques, crafts, and yard sales.

Vendors from all over the state came to show off their work, or even sell unwanted items.

“It’s a good local thing," says Kristin Wilbur, the coordinator. "People do a lot of crafts and they need a place to be able to get it out and sell it. Then I had people contacting me about the yard sale items. Well, we can have a yard sale at our own house, but how many people come to that. Hence the big yard sale, craft, flea market.”

With such a great turn out, they hope to bring back the market for years to come.

