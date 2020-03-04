Uplifting update about Waterville girl shot in drive-by

Up and walking.

The little girl shot while playing in her room in Waterville Friday is getting back on her feet.

Seven-year-old Emah Frost's mother tells us she is full of energy, too.

She has a chest brace to help her get around.

There is still a bullet lodged inside of her but Emah is doing better every day.

Police say she was shot by a stray bullet in a drive-by shooting.

There are no suspects in custody.

The family is warning people to be on the look-out for fake GoFundMe accounts.

There was at least one set-up.

