Uplifting update about Waterville girl shot in drive-by

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Up and walking.
The little girl shot while playing in her room in Waterville Friday is getting back on her feet.
Seven-year-old Emah Frost's mother tells us she is full of energy, too.
She has a chest brace to help her get around.
There is still a bullet lodged inside of her but Emah is doing better every day.
Police say she was shot by a stray bullet in a drive-by shooting.
There are no suspects in custody.
The family is warning people to be on the look-out for fake GoFundMe accounts.
There was at least one set-up.
You can find a link here.