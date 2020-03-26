Updated restrictions for the city of Augusta to prevent COVID-19 spread

Similar to other large cities, Maine's capitol city, which is the largest city in Kennebec County, has now placed stricter orders in place to prevent the spread of the pandemic COVID-19.

The city manager put in place restrictions that take effect Thursday, March 27th at noon.

This order will be in place until at least next Thursday when the city council will discuss and choose if they wish to extend this order.

In addition to the orders put in place by the Governor earlier this week, the city manager defined a list of essential and non-essential businesses and services.

All those deemed non-essential are ordered to be closed to workers, customers, and the public.

People will be allowed to leave their homes for essential services but other travel is discouraged and social distancing is urged.

Any violation of these orders is subject to a fine of $500.