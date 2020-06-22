Update on Dexter four-year-old dealing with rare condition

We first told you about four-year-old Emma from Dexter earlier this month.

She's been in Boston being treated for Kawasaki disease.

That's a condition that causes inflammation of blood vessels.

Her mom, Amanda, says they were questioning that diagnosis because she wasn't responding to treatment.

They've since gotten more answers about her condition.

Amanda says her medical team believes the Kawasaki disease triggered another disease.

It's called Takayasu arteritis, a rare form of vasculitis disease involving inflammation of the arteries.

"The diagnosis she has is more typical in 40-year-old women than four-year-old girls. She's the very youngest patient they've ever had at Boston Children's diagnosed with this extremely rare condition. She keeps telling me that when she's a teenager she's not going to have to take these medicines anymore and she's going to be all better and it just breaks my heart and I keep telling her, 'baby, I really hope you're right. That would be awesome," said Amanda.

Amanda says thanks to the fundraising page her friends set up, they've been able to pay for a long-term hotel room near the hospital.

You can find the fundraiser under Salty Emma's KD Heart Fund on facebook and through this link:

https://www.facebook.com/donate/584109858884412/

They're facing a possible life-long autoimmune disorder.

Emma and her siblings will most likely be home-schooled this year for her protection.

She has three brothers.

Amanda says although Emma's been taking more naps, she's in good spirits.