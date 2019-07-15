Update: Orrington votes on new Public Safety building proposal

Orrington residents have decided to build a new public safety building.

They voted 380 to 75 to construct the new building on Tupper Drive at a cost no more than 2 million 850 thousand dollars.

The Orrington Fire Department held a cookout on the site where the new facility would be built.

It was an opportunity for them to show support for the building proposal and answer any questions that voters may have.

This winter Orrington voted down the building's original proposal, so the Town Options Committee worked to bring a new proposal to voters that gave as much information as possible.

"We've had several public hearings," Said Rep. Dick Campbell of Orrington. "One normal one on a Wednesday evening, another one on a Wednesday at 6, and yesterday at 4, so we're hoping to be as exposed an open as transparent as possible, and we're quite excited about the newer way of doing things."

The town says it could have shovels in the ground as early as late August.

