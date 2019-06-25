Unsurpassed Gallantry: Learn more about Maine's Civil War history

Maine has a rich Civil War History -- much of it you may know but folks at the Bangor Historical Society have some stories that just may surprise you.

Historian and history teacher Ryan Hews will present Gallantry Unsurpassed.

It's the inspiring story of Bangor's early Civil War regiment with a focus on the men whose sacrifices made the difference in several crucial battles.

He says it's a great way to lead up to Independence Day.

Hews says, "A lot of people in Maine remember the 20th Maine and Joshua Chamberlain, of course even here in Bangor we have the Joshua Chamberlain bridge. But, interestingly, the 2nd Maine which was an earlier regiment had a great influence on the war. They left Bangor with a little over 1,000 men and two years later came back with only 275."

Hews says these men fought in over 11 battles during their time at war.

He says many of them have captivating stories but we won't give away any *spoilers.*

You can hear those stories and much more next Tuesday from 12 to 1 at the Isaac Farrar Mansion.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch if they wish to eat during the presentation.

The Brown Bag Lunch Series is held on the first Tuesday of every month.

For more information visit BangorHistoricalSociety.org.