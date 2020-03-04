As of Tuesday night here are the unofficial voting results for Maine House District 128:

Kevin O'Connell (Dem) 1,403

Garrel Craig (GOP) 1,017

The seat represents only part of the City of Brewer, and opened following the death of Archie Verow in December.

Archie was a staple of the Brewer community, serving four decades as city clerk, two terms as mayor, and three terms as a state representative.

Democrat Kevin O'Connell has held various seats in Brewer over the past 30 years, including mayor.

Republican Garrel Craig previously held the state house seat before losing to Verow in the 2018 election.