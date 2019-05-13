University officials say two students were victims of Machias fatal crash

Two UMaine Machias students died in a head-on collision in Machias Sunday afternoon.

Police are investigating the crash that closed down part of Elm Street.

While police have not released any other details, university officials say Ashley Falanka from Mount Chase and Michael Koski from New York died in that crash.

The college had counseling staff available at the Machias campus to help students and staff today.

School officials released this information about the two students:

"Ashley, a psychology and community studies major from Mount Chase, Maine, is remembered for her smile, love of music and film, and passion for raising funds for suicide awareness.

Mike, a marine biology major from Spencer, New York, was a member of the 2017 men’s soccer team and a community advisor. Mike loved horses and was a polo competitor."