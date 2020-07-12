University of New England preparing for classes in the fall

Maine's largest private university plans to resume on-campus instruction in a modified format for the coming academic year.

The University of New England says all undergraduate students will be required to bring evidence of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their arrival to campus.

They'll then be tested again shortly thereafter.

"It would be disengenious to say there no risk whatsoever, but what we can do is minimize the risk and make it as safe as possible to come back to campus," said the University's President.

The University plans to use a hybrid learning model with a mix of in person and online classes.