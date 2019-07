The University of Maine is producing a floating wind turbine.

The University's Volturn U.S. design won 40 million dollars from the Department of Energy to build the 12-megawatt aqua ventus one.

It's a demonstration project.

The floating concrete hulls will be built onshore in Maine then towed 14 miles offshore and moored to the seabed.

The ability to produce the hulls locally reduces costs and creates jobs.