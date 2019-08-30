University of Maine welcomes Class of 2023

It's an exciting time at the University of Maine.

There are now hundreds of new faces on campus and as I found out, they got quite the 'Hearty Maine Hello' as they made their way to campus.

Volunteers are on hand to greet families as they arrive, answer any questions they may have, and help the more than 2,000 first-year students move into their new home.

"We have also 700 volunteers out here helping them all to move in, so we just want to make sure everyone gets settled in and connected and finds out all ways in which they can enjoy the University of Maine,” explained University of Maine President, Joan Ferrini-Mundy.

We caught up with some new members of Black Bear Nation to see what they're most excited for as they embark on this new adventure.

"I love the campus,” said Hannah Hawkins, an engineering major from upstate New York. “I love the atmosphere, and I just felt at home, so that's how I kind of made my decision, and also the program is really great."

“I like all the opportunities that it has. I think it's really good business program, and I wanted to meet some new people here. It's a big school for that,” explained Kassidy Mathers, a business major from Island Falls.

Many students are away from home for the first time. We asked University of Maine President, Joan Ferrini-Mundy, and a few upperclassmen what advice they would give to help make it a smooth transition.

"Explore this campus. Really experience the full University of Maine opportunities, get to know folks, and get connected” said Ferrini-Mundy.

"Get out of your comfort zone if you can, but honestly, just talk a little bit. Call your parents once in a while, but definitely just have a good time,” said Mikayla Billiter of the hundreds of volunteers helping out on Friday.

"Be yourself. Get to know other people,” said Junior, Rachel Hyatt. “This is your home. You made the right decision, so just be confident in that choice that you made."

Classes begin Tuesday, September 3rd.

