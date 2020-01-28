University of Maine system backs $100M dorm, career center

The University of Maine System board of trustees has voted for the University of Southern Maine to enter negotiations for a proposed $100 million career center and residence hall.

University of Southern Maine president Glenn Cummings says the trustees on Monday unanimously approved “the largest single investment” in the school's history.

The proposed 577-bed dormitory includes single occupancy rooms, studios and larger apartments with multiple bedrooms.

The proposal estimates students would pay $800 to $1,200 per room per month. Construction would begin at the university's Portland campus this summer and be completed by the fall of 2022.