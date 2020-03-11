University of Maine students won't return to campus after spring break, classes will be held remotely

Students in the University of Maine system will not return to classrooms after spring break.

School officials announced this afternoon they're moving to online programming in light of coronavirus concerns.

Campuses will remain open.

But the concern is the risk of those returning to Maine from out of state and out of country vacations could lead to the spread of the coronavirus.

Classes resume March 23, and all students who are currently in residence halls will need to leave by Sunday the 22nd.

The UMaine system has seven schools across the state with nearly 30,000 students.

All campuses will provide housing and meal options to any students who have extenuating circumstances that prevent them from leaving.

The universities will remain open and operational with appropriate measures to limit the potential transfer of the pandemic illness.

Full statement from University:

"Orono, Maine -- The University of Maine System will transition all of its in class academic programming to distance modalities when classes resume March 23 following spring break. The universities will also be notifying on-campus residential students to make plans to depart campus by Sunday, March 22, with personal and educational belongings necessary to complete their semester requirements remotely.

The universities will provide housing and meal options to students who must remain in or return to their on-campus residence due to extenuating personal circumstances.

The prospect of university students traveling domestically and internationally over spring break in the face of the World Health Organization’s pandemic declaration for COVID-19 prompted Chancellor Dannel Malloy to direct the transition to remote instruction and take steps to significantly limit occupancy in the university’s residence halls. The academic and operational changes are being made to limit exposure to the coronavirus and limit travel back to Maine following spring break.

“The University of Maine System, with many of its 23,000 students expected to travel over spring break and 5,800 students living in close proximity in resident halls, is a unique Maine institution,” said Dannel Malloy, Chancellor of the University of Maine System. “We are fortunate that there are still no coronavirus cases in Maine and we must take all appropriate steps to limit exposure to the virus in the interest of preserving public health.”

Chancellor Malloy issued a Directive to Transition to Remote Instruction Effective March 23, 2020 to the University of Maine System Presidents. The universities will remain open and operational with appropriate measures to limit the potential transfer of the coronavirus."