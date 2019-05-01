University of Maine students participate in annual 'day of service'

University of Maine had the day off from classes, but many of them stayed real busy on campus volunteering.

"Today is a day of service for us to give back and for students to understand that to do well, they have to do well for others," explained Robert Dana, Vice President of Student Life.

It's been an annual spring clean-up tradition on the University of Maine campus in Orono for decades.

Maine Day, as it's been called since 1935, brings students, teachers, and community members together to give back by sprucing up areas on campus.

It's also a time for celebration as another school year comes to a close.

"We're just so thrilled to death that everyone believes in doing for others and doing all the good they can whenever they can do it. We just love these students. They're full of energy. They're excited. They believe in it," said Dana.

This also marked the third year for the Maine Day Meal Packout.

This food packing event brings together campus and community members to help box up meals to help those in need. We're told 71,000 meals will be boxed up today.

The meals will be delivered to food pantries in seven counties across Maine with the help of The Outreach Program's New England branch.

We're told the average cost of a meal is $3.45 in Maine, but through the Outreach Program, a meal only costs $0.35.

"There's like 200,000 people across the state of Maine that are affected by food insecurity," said UMaine student Dominique Di Spirito. "In fact, I think it's the 9th in the nation and the 1st in New England for food insecurity. So, the fact that we can take initiative as the land grant university to do this is really amazing."

Students also led philanthropy events off campus, too.

We caught up with the University of Maine Rugby Team helping beautify a town sidewalk.

"For us to help the community, it really boosts our morale, and then we get the community service hours," said one UMaine student. "It helps our team. We raise money, and we can have a better program next year."

"Happy Maine Day!"