University of Maine research shows wild blueberries have wound-healing properties

Research at the University of Maine shows wild blueberries have wound-healing properties.

Professor Dorothy Klimis-Zacas has found that certain acids extracted from wild blueberries significantly promote cell migration and the speed of wound closure.

She was recently awarded a $25,000 grant from the Maine Technology Institute to continue her studies.

Her research has the potential to contribute to the field of wound healing and skin regeneration.

Professor Dorothy Klimis-Zacas said, "It can have implications to either chronic wounds or acute wounds. So, chronic wounds would be something like a diabetic individual who eventually over the years, he or she would develop foot ulcers. The acute would be patients with burns, post-surgery."

She is working to develop a biomedical product prototype like a topical cream that would be used to heal wounds quicker.

She says she expects something on the market within three to five years.