University of Maine launches new network program

Educators, students and researchers gathered under one roof for the launch of a new program at the University of Maine

University of Maine’s Arctic Network Program is designed to bring those interested in research, educational outreach and areas impacted by changes in the arctic together.

Displays of research done by staff and grad students were on hand.

We’re told some of the work done by the group has ties to Greenland.

One study looks at glacier activity and how it affects ecosystem changes.

We asked the University of Maine professor and Associate Dean of Research, Christopher Gerbi how a change in the arctic could impact not just Mainers, but New England.

Gerbi explained, "What's happening In the Arctic does not stay in the Arctic as one of our colleagues likes to say. The oceans flow down between Greenland and Canada and come straight into the Gulf of Maine. That affects temperatures, salinity, and that affects marine life. Which has huge ties to any of the fisheries and the coastal communities that rely on those are going to be affected by the economic challenges."

Gerbi said they're always looking for different kinds of collaborations, whether that's in forestry, agriculture, fisheries. They also are looking for education partners too. You can contact Kristin Schild by email at kristin.schild@maine.edu

For more information, visit, umaine.edu/arctic