University of Maine issued patent that could help detect breast cancer

The University of Maine has been issued a patent for technology that could aid in the early detection of breast cancer.

The invention is a computational approach to analyzing the whole breast image from mammography.

Current computer-aided detection methods can identify the presence of cancer but have limited predictive value.

This recently patented technology could help identify dormant, potentially cancerous tissue before it progresses to an aggressive metastatic cancer.

"Right now, radiology is based on reactive medicine. Meaning, let's a screen, let's wait for something to pop up and then once we see a tumor, calcification clusters or masses, then we react to it. I envision in the next few years where we are going to move from reactive medicine to predictive medicine, "Asst. Prof. of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering Andre Kahalil said.

The goal is to allow doctors to extract more valuable diagnostic information from the test.

That way they could predict the formation of breast cancer and create a personalized clinical strategy for patients.