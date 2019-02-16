University of Maine holds annual International Dance Festival

Hundreds of people packed the Collins Center in Orono on Saturday, as the University Of Maine held its 2019 International Dance Festival.

The fifteenth annual event showcased traditional music, dance, and clothes from around the world, which the university says represents its diverse student body.

The show had 18 different acts, featuring over a dozen countries.

This year, UMaine partnered with several organizations to help bring the show to the stage.

Sarah Joughin, Associate Director of the Office of International Studies at the University of Maine said the festival is a fun and important way to bring people together.

"It's not often you can see a show like this- free admission, and it's just really a great opportunity,” said Joughin. “You know, we've become a pretty divided society in lots of ways, but coming together here on the stage from all over the world is just amazing."

Proceeds from the show go towards the support of international education at the university.

