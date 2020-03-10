University of Maine campuses to remain open during spring break, encouraging students to not travel

As college campuses around the nation grapple with how to handle the risks of coronavirus, University of Maine System officials are encouraging staff and students to avoid traveling for spring break.

The college's spring break starts next Monday, March 16th.

To help limit potential exposures, residence halls and dining facilities will remain open so students can stay on campus.

They will not be charged room and board should they choose to not leave.

An information line will be set up Tuesday to provide continuing information to students, staff, and employees.