University of Maine at Presque Isle hosts greenhouse dedication

Students with an interest in botany now have options available at the University of Maine at Presque Isle, thanks to the addition of a greenhouse.

The facility offers space for classroom instruction, as well as a working lab.

The building, dedicated in the name of former UMPI President Don Zillman and his wife, Linda, was made possible through the generosity of private individuals and organizations from across the state.

“We submitted several grants. The faculty members worked with me on those, for the building itself,” explained Debbie Roark, Executive Director for University Advancement and External Affairs at the University of Maine at Presque Isle. “And, we had a lot of individual donors that we approached for the project. So we're really grateful. We had a lot of community support from local businesses, some non-profits, as well as some grantors like the Maine Community Foundation."

Roark says it's been 22 weeks since ground was broken for the $935,000 construction project. She says they're now wrapping up the campaign to raise the money through grants and gifts.