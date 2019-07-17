University of Maine at Augusta celebrates 30 years of distance education

The University of Maine at Augusta is celebrating 30 years of distance education.

Folks gathered at various locations around the state to mark the occasion including right here in Bangor. UMA not only provides on-site classes, but students can learn by video conferences too.

We're told 46 % of students today do a majority of their classwork through this type of education.

Tanner Kelleter, Operations Manager of UMA, said, "UMA distance education opportunities allow UMA students both in the state of Maine and beyond the ability to obtain a degree at home allowing them to maintain family and work obligations."

To learn more about opportunities at the University of Maine at Augusta visit, https://www.uma.edu/