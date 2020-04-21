University of Maine System plans to open classrooms in the fall

The University of Maine system is looking ahead to a future where COVID-19 is in the past.

In a news conference today, system officials focused on the possibility of re-opening to in-classroom learning for the fall semester.

All spring and summer courses are online.

The chancellor of the University system stressed that they will follow the best available science and official recommendations in deciding how and when to reopen classrooms.

Dannel P. Malloy, Chancellor for the University of Maine System

“We will always be guided by the leadership of the governor with respect to the civil authority of the state but we're going to do everything we can to meet students the way they want to be met and for many of those students that is in a classroom.”

The UMaine system is made up of seven schools.

Several presidents also shared the ways their school has been handling the crisis.