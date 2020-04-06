University of Maine System helps provide public wifi hotspots for those without internet access

The University of Maine system is working to expand wifi coverage in the state to help those who don’t have internet access at home.

More than 140 WiFi networks in k-12 schools, Libraries, and on University campuses have been adjusted to allow public access.

They’re calling it Study-From-Car wifi.

People will be able to drive up and park near a building with a free wifi hotspot, then hook up to it.

Jeff Letourneau, executive director of NetworkMaine, says the effort is a stopgap, and not a perfect solution.

"It's not the best environment to learn in, being in your car, but it's a heck of a lot better than being left totally out."

You can find a map of the wifi locations and links to more resources at the website below

More hotspots are being added every day.