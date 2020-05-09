University of Maine System distributing nearly $9M in federal student aid

More than 20,000 students who attend campuses in the University of Maine System have begun receiving payments from federal funds aimed at offsetting expenses caused by COVID-19.

The University of Maine System closed its campuses in March because of the outbreak and instead transitioned to online classes.

Under the federal CARES Act, UMS received $8.6 million to distribute to students. The universities making up the system added hundreds of thousands of dollars to that amount, allowing UMS to distribute nearly $9 million in emergency aid.

The payments range from $100 to $675.

"The success of our students and their interests have guided our every response to the COVID pandemic," University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy said in a prepared statement. "Knowing that financial uncertainty is impacting many of our learners and their families, we worked quickly to get payments processed within days of receiving funds from the federal government."

University System officials said the nearly $9 million being given to eligible undergraduate, graduate and law students is in addition to $12.8 million spent by the system's universities to reimburse students for unused room and board charges.

The UMS also promised to pay federal and non-federal work-study students through the spring semester, even if they were unable to work remotely.