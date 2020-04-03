University of Maine System providing income and benefit stability for employees

The University of Maine System is working to provide income and benefit stability for their nearly 5,000 employees through the June 30th end of the fiscal year.

The commitment promises to pay wages to 2,399 non-federal work student employees through May 2nd.

Employees with reduced or no work due to COVID-19 will also have the option of requesting a partial or full voluntary furlough and may apply for state and federal unemployment while maintaining University benefit coverage.

Employees unable to pay premiums during a furlough will be able to make up the arrears upon return to work.

Employees right now will be working remotely until May 17th.

They are also working to provide help for those who can’t work remotely.

A frequently asked questions document will be provided for employees to help guide them depending on their certain circumstances.

U-Maine System recommends speaking with your supervisors and or human resources partners.

Dan Malloy, Chancellor University of Maine System says, “What we are trying to do is do the right thing and help as many Maine families as we can to keep you secure in your positions and that you have the ability to return to work when this crisis passes.”