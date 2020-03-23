University of Maine System offering study-from-car hotspots to local schools

The University of Maine System is helping K-12 students secure access to online learning. UMS' NetworkMaine is offering to enable "Guest" Wi-Fi networks for the 140 local schools that participate in the Maine Learning Technology Initiative.

Enabling "Guest" Wi-Fi would create open access hotspots at schools where the signal extends outside of the building. Students would be able to access the network from the parking lot.

Schools can contact the NetworkMaine operations center at 581-3587 or NOC@Maine.edu to submit a request.