University of Maine, Orono to hold summer basketball camps

In the summer of 2019, UMaine - Orono, will be offering 3 different camps. Registration opened for all 3 camps on April 1st.

Head coach Amy Vachon sat down with Brian Sullivan during our TV5 Morning News to give a breakdown.

"Our overnight camp will take place July 15-17. Our day camp this year will be July 29-August 1. Both the overnight camp and the day camp are open to girls in grades 3-8, ages 8-14," said Vachon.

At each camp, we will challenge you to improve your fundamentals and skills, have fun, and become a better basketball player.

These camps are held in the beautiful New Balance Field House right on the University of Maine Campus – the site of Maine's ONLY Division I school.

This summer we will also be offering a 1 day HIGH SCHOOL ELITE CAMP! This camp is open to all girls entering 9th-12th grades. This camp will be held in the Memorial Gym.

Cost:

Overnight Camp-$325/$225 for commuters

Day Camp-$225

Elite Camp-$60