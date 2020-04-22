University of Maine Farmington plans belated commencement to take place outdoors in August

COVID-19 is impacting the class of 2020 in a unique way.

While many senior-year staples are not happening, UMaine-Farmington wants to make sure its graduates get the celebration they deserve.

UMF is planning a belated commencement ceremony.

The outdoor event is scheduled for Saturday, August 22nd on the Farmington campus.

School officials say they are planning to hold a traditional ceremony -- while staying in compliance with health and safety guidelines from the state.

President Edward Serna will still host a virtual recognition for graduates on Saturday, May 9th, the university's original commencement date.