Universities helping first-year students with free course offer

Friday marked the end of final exams for the Fall semester for students in the UMaine system.

UMS campuses are making a commitment to provide first-year students who failed a class a free course offer.

It's made possible through the Make the Grade Student Success Initiative.

It's a pilot project that helps students struggling to make the transition from high school to college.

School officials say that first-year students who failed a course last fall were more than twice as likely not to return for the start of the next academic year.

"Our data shows that about half of the students who earn an "F" or a failing grade in their first semester do not come back. So, you're talking about half of the students who have never had the chance to actually complete because they don't persist into the Spring semester, and so, by offering this course, we're saying that we want that "F" to go away. If you work your hardest on that course, to repeat, get your grade up, we'll pay for it. That will hopefully help you persist into the sophomore year and beyond for first year students,” explained Jonathan Henry, Vice President of Enrollment Management and Marketing at UMA.

For more information visit: https://www.uma.edu/makethegrade/.

