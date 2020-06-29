Universal testing to take place at Orono Commons after one resident tests positive for COVID-19

The Maine CDC is investigating after a resident of a nursing facility in Orono tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to TV5, administrators at Orono Commons say the individual was admitted from a local hospital and sent to the quarantine unit where patients are monitored for 14 days.

They say the positive test was discovered while the patient was still on the quarantine unit.

All residents and staff there will be tested as a precaution.

Full statement from the facility:

"At this time, Orono Commons has had one patient test positive for COVID-19. The patient was admitted from the local hospital onto our quarantine unit where patients are monitored for 14 days, receive COVID-19 tests on days four and 12, and are screened for symptoms every eight hours. The positive test was discovered while the patient was still on the quarantine unit. All residents and staff will be tested tomorrow, June 30, 2020 as a precaution.

During this pandemic, we have been stringent with restrictions and a whole host of other precautions. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) began providing protocols and guidelines for the coronavirus, we have diligently followed them and in many cases, has gotten out in front of public health guidelines, adopting even more stringent infection precautions than were recommended at the time. We also continue to follow the direction of the Maine Department of Health in an effort to contain and minimize the spread of the virus.

Some of these steps we have taken (and a full list can be found here):

• -Screening residents and patients for symptoms - three times daily

• -Actively screening and taking temperatures of all staff upon building entry

• -Requiring all staff to wear personal protective equipment

• -Visitation restrictions, except for exceptional circumstances, such as end-of-life situations

• -Cancellation of all outside medical appointments except for medically necessary, time-sensitive and life-saving treatments, such as dialysis and chemotherapy

• -To make things easier for families, we have implemented the ability for families and loved ones to perform video conferencing calls using Zoom technology

• -After we learned of the first case, we notified patients, residents and families immediately, and update them via regular video conference calls

Dr. Richard Feifer

Chief Medical Officer"

