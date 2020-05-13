Universal testing at Skowhegan facility after positive test

A long term care facility in Skowhegan has a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

At this point, it's just a single case at Cedar Ridge Center which doesn't meet the Maine CDC definition of an outbreak.

That number is three cases.

Officials at Cedar Ridge says all staff and patients will be tested.

"The management of Cedar Ridge felt strongly that they wanted to move towards universal testing," said Shah. "We certainly did not disagree with that. Maine CDC's laboratory here in Augusta will be running those samples."

Dr. Shah says the lab is in the process of running those tests.

He says this was not a direct result of the state's increased testing capacity though their new partnership with IDEXX.

They have been ramping up universal testing recommendations as they prepare to incorporate the new equipment available.

Shah said that's on target to happen Monday, if not sooner.