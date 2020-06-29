Universal COVID-19-testing set for residents and staff at Long Creek Youth Development Center

Staff and residents at Long Creek Youth Development Center will undergo universal COVID-19 testing after a minor tested positive last week.

The announcement was made by the Department of Corrections after consulting the Maine CDC.

The client in question was asymptomatic but received a test on Friday before their scheduled release.

As a precaution, Long Creek will increase use of personal protective equipment and medical monitoring of all on campus.

Currently no other staff or clients are showing any symptoms.

