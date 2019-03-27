Unity woman formally charged after cats found in storage unit last fall



A woman from Unity has been indicted after a dozen cats were found in a storage unit last fall.

66-year-old Anna Elander is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and cruelty to animals.

She was indicted by a Waldo County grand jury last week.

The cats were discovered in plastic dog crates in Elander's storage locker.

Authorities say they'd been abandoned for nearly three weeks without water, food or litter.

Three of the cats were already dead.

The rest were taken to the Humane Society Waterville Area.

One died shortly after arrival and one had to be euthanized.

The others were available for adoption in November.

