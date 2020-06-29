Unity College to stick with remote learning through 2021

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - Unity College says it will continue remote learning for the upcoming academic year.
The school says after months of deliberation and analyzing, they made the decision to teach classes remotely through the spring of 2021.
Officials say this will give Unity College increased flexibility to more frequently re-evaluate whether it is safe to resume in-person classes.
All remote or online courses will be offered at the online tuition rate, which is significantly less according to officials.