Unity College student keeping Maine heritage alive

"After sitting in class for five hours, it is nice to come back to the apartment and just make dinner and sit down and weave a basket."

When Eri Martin isn't in class or spending time in the outdoors, you can find him in his apartment weaving pack baskets.

"I love it. It is kind of therapeutic in a way."

Currently a senior at Unity College, he decided to take a class three years ago to learn how to weave baskets.

Since then, he found he had a knack for it and now owns his own business called Mountain Adventure Baskets.

"I learned how to make them and just fell in love with the process of weaving the pack basket and started making a whole bunch, and it got to the point where I was making so many, I had to do something with them."

Martin makes many different baskets for many different uses.

"I do these little cozies that are probably my biggest seller at the craft shows. People just love those things, so I sell them left and right. But then I do a lot of different styles. I do really big ones for ice fishing, and then I do smaller ones for kids and ones for just using around the house or whatever."

When he first started, it took him about eight hours to finish a basket. Now he's a pro.

"It takes me about three to get it from a pile of reeds into an actual basket."

The entire basket he makes himself, including sewing all the handles.

In the future, Martin hopes to open his own shop and teach others how to weave baskets themselves.

"I use it when I am at school over to the college. I carry it around campus with all my books in it, so they are definitely very versatile and can be used for a number of different things."

If you'd like to order a basket or find out more, visit Mountain Adventure Baskets on Facebook.